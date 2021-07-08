Do Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Bigger Royal Budget Now That Harry & Meghan Are Gone?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now financially independent of the royal family, it draws a lot of curiosity as to how Prince Charles will be dividing his funds moving forward. The most recent Clarence House annual accounting report tabulated figures from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, so the last monies paid to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were included in those documents.

It’s been no secret that Charles has wanted to trim the budget and lighten the load of senior royal members in preparation for his time on the throne. Late last year, The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth had created a “New Firm” consisting of eight family members: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and the Queen. Prince Harry and Meghan were already comfortably settled in the U.S. and Prince Andrew stepped aside amid his alleged ties to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

With Charles’ youngest son off the payroll, will more of this annual royal budget get allocated to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge instead? We know that the Prince of Wales’ money comes from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which is reportedly worth over $1.1 billion, according to Forbes, plus he’s set to inherit around $500 million of the Queen’s personal assets when he ascends to the throne. After taking care of his and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s personal needs, he now only has to worry about William and Kate’s family for funds. It’s quite possible that they will see an increase in their royal budget with fewer people on the payroll.

The budget could be used for additional help with social media and video assets as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked hard to step deeper into tech over the last year. Their YouTube channel is still in its infancy stages, and as the pandemic begins to subside, they could really make a mark as influencers in a whole new way with the right production guidance. We won’t see how Charles will alter his budget until next year’s report, but we might be able to catch a glimpse of where the money goes as Prince William and Kate take their presence to the next level online.

