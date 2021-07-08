Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving On More Quickly Than Harry & William

Babies have a way of bringing families together, and the same is true even for the royals. According to an inside source, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have bonded since Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Lilibet Diana on June 4.

“Tensions have eased between Meghan and Kate,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet.”

Middleton and future king William are parents to the precocious Princess Charlotte, who is now 6, as well as Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3.

“The birth of Lili has brought Kate and Meghan closer together,” the source continued about the royal moms. “They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”

Of course, Kate and Meghan have been pitted against each other by the British tabloids for years, and tension reached an all-time high when Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family last year, fleeing first to Canada and eventually to California, where they are now raising Archie, 2, and newborn Lili. Then in March, the tell-all interview with Oprah made things worse between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

After the interview, a source told Us Weekly that the sisters-in-law had not spoken in over a year, mostly due to the frosty relationship between Harry and Prince William.

“There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly,” the insider said in March.

Though the brothers reunited last week to unveil the new statue of Princess Diana and made nice in public — reportedly even having some touching moments while sorting through keepsakes from their late mother — the royal rift is very much still a large one.

“Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” an inside source told the Mirror. They also alleged that the brothers “put on a show” because they wanted the day to go smoothly, but once it was over, they went their separate ways.”

Let’s hope Meghan and Kate beginning to set aside their differences helps the two brothers see a path out of their feud. Life’s too short for this, guys! Your mom would want you to make up and be there for each other.

