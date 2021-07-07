Melania Trump May Be Hoping to Make a Semi-Permanent Return to NYC

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Melania Trump out in the wild, but she’s been spotted in public and running around New York City once again. Since leaving the White House in January, the former first lady has kept a very low profile in Palm Beach, Florida, where they’ve been residing at Mar-a-Lago.

She’s gone so under the radar many people were wondering where she was at husband Donald Trump’s 75th birthday, but sources are saying that was much ado about nothing. “Melania is happiest when she is with her own family members, including her son,” a Trump insider told People. “She is not dumb, she just knows how to handle her life to make it as fulfilling for her as possible.”

Even with her separate interests, Melania makes sure to stick close to Donald’s home base in case she’s needed for an event. That means she’s going to be hopping between Trump Tower in Manhattan and their home at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey this summer — and that’s why she was spotted in the city on Tuesday. (See the photos at People.com.) Her long-running love affair with the Big Apple was never more apparent than when it was time to move to the White House in 2017. She chose to stay at her NYC dwelling with son Barron until the end of his semester before they made Washington, D.C. their new home.

“I don’t know if she will ever live away from New York full time,” a source told People in 2016. “She loves her home in Manhattan and her independent life.”

We should consider this a rare-sighting because Melania is going to do her best to be a private citizen away from the prying lenses of the paparazzi. “She will do whatever she can to avoid being photographed or interviewed,” the political source added. “She remains low-key, enjoying her life with her family.” That likely means spending her summers in the Northeast and her winters in Florida, where no one is going to scrutinize her every move like they did in Washington, D.C.

