Meghan Markle’s Daughter Lilibet Has a Very Royal-Looking Birth Certificate Despite Her Parents’ Exit

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, is a month old, we are getting some insight into what that official birth certificate looks like. Compared to older brother Archie’s birth certificate, Lilibet’s parents are addressed differently this time around.

Even though the couple has left their senior roles with the palace, there is still a splash of royalty on the document, according to E! News who obtained the birth certificate. Harry is listed as “The Duke of Sussex His Royal Highness” while Meghan is addressed as “Rachel Meghan Markle.” This is a notable difference from Archie’s birth certificate where dad was listed as “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex” and mom was marked as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” — of course, until the palace controversially eliminated Meghan’s first and middle name on their oldest child’s birth certificate.

This time around, Meghan and Harry had nothing to worry about because they were the ones in charge of their daughter’s birth certificate and what information would be placed on the document. While the “His Royal Highness” on Lilibet’s birth certificate may confuse some people given the fact that the prefix was dropped from the couple’s names in 2020, the “HRH” is still a part of Harry’s legal name, per E! News. Furthermore, it’s the name he offered when asked for his legal last name.

Rest assured, this duo isn’t worried about any legal document fuss because they are too busy learning the new rhythms of a two-child household. Harry summed it up best when chatting with a guest at the 2021 WellChild Awards. “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy,” he shared, per Hello! magazine. Any parent with a newborn and a toddler can relate to the happy chaos in this season of life whether you are a royal or not.

