When Reese Witherspoon recommends a book, we jump at the chance to sink our literary teeth into the words and stories she and her book club are raving about. And this time, the actress has chosen a novel she calls “the perfect beach read” that is practically written for summertime! What’s even better? Reese’s selection, The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller, is already Amazon’s #1 best seller — and you can get it for 37% off!

Related story Amazon Reviewers Claim This $30 Retinol Cream Works Just As Well As Expensive Serums

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Riverhead Books.

The Paper Palace: A Novel $16.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“When someone asks why you haven’t returned their calls, blame our July [Reese’s Book Club] pick The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller,” the caption to Witherspoon’s official Instagram for her book club read. The novel is described by the book club as “an unbelievably absorbing read that’s raw, emotional and worth spending some quality time with. Come for the beachy Cape Cod setting, stay for the love triangle and gripping story of a family surrounded by secrets.⁠⁠”

Now, before you dive into this summer read, here are a few things to know before buying! The hardcover copy of The Paper Palace is currently 37% off — retailing for just $16.98 before tax. The kindle version of the novel, which you can read on Amazon’s free app, is 48% off and is available for $13.99. Regardless of how you check it out, this novel seems like the perfect read for the sultry summertime heat. So join Witherspoon and her pals on this fascinating journey through Miranda Cowley Heller’s fictional work!

Trigger Warning, provided by Reese’s Book Club: Please note that this book contains sexual assault and these scenes are referenced frequently throughout the story.

Before you go, click here to see the best new books of summer 2021.