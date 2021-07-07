Donald Trump Reportedly Asked These Incredibly Suspicious Questions About Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has some questionable ties to the now-deceased, convicted pedophile — yes, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew still have some explaining to do — but the 45th president reportedly had some concerns about the information Ghislaine Maxwell might have on him. According to Wolff, the issue came up at the end of his administration as pardons were being granted and he considered possibly giving one to Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, also known for allegedly helping procure young girls and women for the financier and his friends.

“One ‘oh, s**t’ moment involved [Trump’s] sudden interest in Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein now facing years in prison over allegations of her role in the Epstein sex-abuse scandal,” a Landslide excerpt reads, per People. “Trump had tried hard to downplay his own long relationship with Epstein.”

With Trump and Epstein’s friendship dating back to the late 1980s, Wolff’s book claims that the 45th president was outwardly anxious regarding any information Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate and close friend, might have on him. The excerpt continues, “‘Has she said anything about me?’ [Trump] openly wondered. ‘Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?'”

From LANDSLIDE: "The former president’s office has been supplied a detailed summary of …the material set forth in this book. His staff has either confirmed events…or disputed [matters] have been included only if confirmed by multiple sources." https://t.co/SHWkTWlqcR — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) July 6, 2021

While Trump has not publicly commented on the allegations in the author’s book, his spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, made sure to tweet that “all these stories from the Michael Wolff book are not true” because “Wolff never asked President Trump about them, if he had, he would have refuted them. Fake News!” Wolff is contending that all stories were verified before publication. He responded on Twitter, “From LANDSLIDE: “The former president’s office has been supplied a detailed summary of …the material set forth in this book. His staff has either confirmed events…or disputed [matters] have been included only if confirmed by multiple sources.”

There hasn’t been much movement in the legal proceedings, but Maxwell is set to go to trial later this year. Once that court case officially begins, there are quite a few public figures who could be implicated by Maxwell. Does Trump have anything to worry about?

SheKnows contacted the Trump Organization for further comment.

