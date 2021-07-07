Paulina Porizkova’s New Naked Photo Is a Celebration of All Her Angles in One Very Mirrored Bathroom

Paulina Porizkova was absolutely feeling herself in her latest naked mirror selfie on Instagram, and she used it to highlight practically every angle of her body in the photo — taken from her hotel bathroom! The longtime model took to the social media platform and shared the below mirror selfie that was expertly captured during Porizkova’s recent stay in Italy. Not only did the photo — which featured Porizkova posing to hide certain parts of her body (and expose lots of others) — show the model loving herself as she is. She also had a dynamite caption to go with the post.

Related story 28 Celebrities Who Have Posted Nude Photos (On Purpose)

“My hotel Eden in Rome, has, besides a beautiful room I’m staying in, this pretty happening bathroom,” the model began her caption. “After work and a leisurely bath, I was bored, which led to this celebration of narcissism, the naked selfie. What else was there to do? I mean, besides things like reading a good book or watching Italian TV,” she wrote, adding an emoji with a winking face and its tongue sticking out.

Porizkova confessed, however, that her post made her “wonder what would happen if you gave a man a mirror and a camera and lots of spare time, versus a woman.” Along with her rumination on how men and women would spend their downtime in such a luxurious spot, she added the hashtags “between J.Lo and Betty White,” “sexy has no expiration date,” and “nude selfie.”

Before finishing off her caption, Porizkova had a few more parting words for anyone who would deign to shame her for loving her body and sharing it with the world. “And for all of you who have a rough time with nudity, this thread will not be a safe place for you. Godspeed,” she wrote. Porizkova has long been comfortable celebrating her body at any age. But over the course of recent years, she’s really demonstrated just how comfortable she is in her own skin! It’s amazing to see her totally feeling herself and loving her body at any age.

Before you go, click here to see all the stars who got naked for a movie or TV role.

