Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in These Sweet New Pics

Is it the summer of love? Because these new photos of Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger taking a stroll and going for a bike ride would totally confirm that love is in the air! The British TV presenter and two-time Oscar winner were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Laguna Beach, CA, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, where they packed on some PDA and looked so smitten.

One image of Zellweger and Anstead featured the Judy actress intertwining her fingers with Anstead’s and tenderly holding onto his arm while they took a walk together. The two were dressed casually for their day out on the town, but their outing consisted of much more than just a quick little stroll. The couple was also photographed taking a bike ride together. (See the photos via Entertainment Tonight.)

At one point, Anstead leaned over to give Zellweger and kiss, and the two held hands during their PDA. Prior to their recent outing, Zellweger was spotted with Anstead at his Laguna Beach digs and looked very comfortable, as the two enjoyed the sunshine and some downtime amidst the hectic holiday weekend. The latest photos of the couple only confirm that there’s definitely something very special between Anstead and Zellweger.

In fact, the pair have really been hitting it off since news of their romance came to light toward the end of June 2021, just after Anstead’s divorce from Christina Haack was finalized. But Anstead, who was very vulnerable about his difficult public divorce from Haack, has really been taking his time when it comes to getting back into the dating scene. “Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source previously said of the couple, via People.

“Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her,” the source went on. It’s fairly clear that both Anstead and Zellweger want to keep their romance as private as possible in this new chapter of their lives. But it’s still wonderful to see the two being openly affectionate and basking in the glow of their newfound romance!

