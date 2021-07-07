Christina Haack’s Rumored New Boyfriend Has a Lot in Common With Ex Tarek El Moussa

After a public divorce from Ant Anstead, Christina Haack seems to have found someone new! The Flip or Flop star has a new love interest of her own in Joshua Hall, and her beau happens to have something in common with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. News of Christina’s new romance was first reported by People, who revealed — via their own source — that Christina and Joshua “recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection.” And judging by the photos captured of the couple this past week, we can’t help but hope it’s true.

Much like El Moussa — to whom Haack was married from 2009 until their divorce in 2018 and with whom she shares children Taylor and Brayden — Hall is also in real estate! But it seems that Haack and Hall have also found common ground when it comes to keeping their personal lives relatively private, and only distilling details about their lives with the public on their own terms. “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise,” People’s source continued.

Along with the recent report from People, fans had the chance to see Haack out and about with Hall for the first time, as the couple preps to celebrate Haack’s upcoming 38th birthday on Friday. The new lovebirds were spotted at LAX on Tuesday, and appeared totally smitten (see Page Six photos here). Haack and Hall held hands as they went through the airport on their way to their flight that would reportedly take them to Mexico.

News of Haack’s new romance also comes on the heels of her ex, Anstead, dating two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Haack and Anstead got married in December 2018 before they announced their split in September 2020. The former couple share son Hudson, who was born just a year prior to their breakup. Now, it seems that Haack is going back to her roots, and mingling with someone who may share similar interests and career pursuits! Fans are surely wishing the HGTV star nothing but the best as she navigates this new chapter in her life.

