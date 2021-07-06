Jennifer Garner’s Reported Reaction to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Getting Serious Is a Really Good Sign

We love to hear Hollywood stories where exes are co-parenting well because it sure beats the constant fighting played out in the press by some couples. A happy situation seems to be happening amid the reunion of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez — his ex-wife Jennifer Garner approves.

Related story A Look Back At Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Broken Engagement in Photos

The most important thing to the Yes Day star is that Affleck is doing well with his sobriety journey for the sake of their three children, daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. She’s stuck by him through thick and through thin, even when times were tough. According to an ET source, Garner is OK with him getting back together with Lopez because she “can tell he is happy.” We also have to remember that a lot of time has passed since Bennifer broke up the first time around and they went on to marry different people and start a family — Affleck wed Garner and Lopez wed Marc Anthony.

Bennifer 2.0 dove headfirst back into a relationship, but they aren’t forcing things when it comes to merging their two families. “J.Lo and Ben’s families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids,” the insider added. With Garner seeing that her ex is taking measured steps to introduce her kids to Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, she probably feels rather comfortable with the situation.

Lopez recently shared that she’s “super happy” right now and feeling good that everything is aligned perfectly — career, love life and family. “I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again,” she revealed to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe on Monday. “And so that is where I’m at.”

With Affleck doing well and the kids seemingly adjusted to the new situation, Garner can enjoy her own relationship with John Miller, whom she is reportedly dating again after a brief hiatus. So she certainly understands circling back to an ex after a breakup — sometimes a little perspective makes the second time around even sweeter.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.

