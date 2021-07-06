Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s New Southern Mansion in Oklahoma Is Pure Scarlett O’Hara Glamour

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decide to do something together, they go big. Even though their marriage on Saturday was an intimate group of friends and family, the country singer built a chapel for their wedding day. Now, we are getting a closer look at their new Oklahoma estate — and holy cow — it’s straight out of a movie.

The mansion in Tishomingo, Oklahoma starts off with the most glamorous, long-winding road leading up to the property. (See the photos on New York Post.) Lined with rows of trees, the driveway leads you straight to a stunning white home with lakeside views that go on for miles. The main house (yes, of course, there is a guest house) has a front porch that wraps around the facade while an upper balcony is designed to take in the breathtaking countryside sights.

The lakefront part of the house reveals two wings on either side of the home with a swimming pool and shaded outdoor living spaces to sip a cool drink. The 1,382-acre property is called Ten Point Ranch, according to LandandFarm.com, which has plenty of land for hunting “deer, hogs and turkey” or hit the lake and enjoy a day of trout fishing. What’s amazing about this ranch is that it leans into exactly who Shelton is — a good, ole country boy. The couple also owns a $13-million home in Encino, California, which perfectly suits Stefani’s glam personality, so they really get the best of both worlds.

But it’s going to be hard to compete with this Oklahoma property because it is picture-perfect in every way. It offers the newlyweds privacy while making sure Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, from her annulled marriage to Gavin Rossdale, have plenty of room to run around and explore nature. It wouldn’t surprise us if they made the ranch their main home and utilized their LA property for work purposes only — and somehow we think Shelton would love to make this happen.

