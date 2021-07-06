Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ Relationship Looks Like It’s Heating Up in These PDA Photos From Italy

Although this couple is choosing to keep their personal lives as private as possible, rest assured that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still going strong. The couple was recently spotted on a getaway in Italy, where they spent some time out on the water in Monte Argentario sharing a kiss and canoodling — you know, normal couple things. Neither Wilde nor Styles appeared averse to showing each other some physical affection during their romantic boat ride, and the photos seem to indicate that they’re still in a great place.

One photo of the two captured Styles’ arms wrapped around the Booksmart filmmaker’s waist as the pair embraced and shared a smooch. (See the photos here acquired by Page Six.) Other snapshots of the couple featured the two out on a smaller motorboat, with Styles opting to go shirtless. Another image seemed to capture the pair dancing while on the deck of a luxurious yacht.

All in all, it seems like Styles and Wilde are enjoying what little downtime they have, as their careers continue to keep them booked and busy. The couple seemingly met while they were working together on the set of Wilde’s upcoming feature Don’t Worry, Darling, in which Styles co-stars with Oscar nominated actress Florence Pugh. It wasn’t long after production wrapped that the two were spotted at a friend’s wedding, holding hands and essentially confirming that they were, indeed, an item! While there wasn’t much of a sense of how serious the two were after those photos came out in early 2021, Wilde totally gushed about Styles in a February 15 Instagram post about what great work ethic he had while on set, simply fueling interest in the couple’s status.

Despite the media attention surrounding them, Wilde and Styles have made a concerted effort to keep the details of their romance as private as possible. Wilde continues to co-parent her two children — Otis and Daisy — with ex Jason Sudeikis after the couple’s split at the beginning of 2020. Plus, Styles is busy filming his new project, the film adaptation of My Policeman, in England. While Styles and Wilde are keeping their romance as private as possible, it’s clear from these photos that the two are definitely still smitten!

