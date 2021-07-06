Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Elope in Disneyland, Right?! Check Out These Photos of Her in a Veil

We have some questions about these latest photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent Disneyland date. A few eagle-eyed social media users captured the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sporting a pair of white Minnie Mouse ears with a veil during her outing with Barker and family over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, re-igniting rumors that the eldest Kardashian sister might be looking toward marriage with her new rocker boyfriend.

Related story Kourtney Kardashian Has Moved on with Travis Barker But Scott Disick Can't Seem to Let Go

The Instagram account @notskinnybutnotfat shared one photo with Kardashian fashioning the cute white mouse ears with a matching bow and veil in a selfie photo. Of course, there was more where that snapshot came from. Another video from the aptly named account @kravisdaily featured a black and white video of Kardashian and Barker holding hands and chilling on a balcony in the happiest place on Earth. Once again, the Poosh founder and mother of three had her white Minnie Mouse wedding veil ears on full display. After checking out the picture and video, fans surely have a lot of questions about what exactly is going on here.

The Minnie Mouse wedding veil ears could be a pretty clear clue that the couple, who went public with their romance back in February 2021, intend to tie the knot pretty soon. But before anyone gets their hopes up, there are plenty of other reasons why Kardashian may have been sporting these particular ears. Perhaps the reality TV star is just a big fan of the character and these were the only ears available in the store? Maybe the look complimented Kardashian’s outfit? Or maybe this was all a ruse to keep us chatting about Kardashian and Barker’s ongoing romance. Either way, we have questions.

The latest snapshots of Kardashian come just two months after a report surfaced that the KUWTK star and rocker might be planning to walk down the aisle soon. They’re reportedly making plans for “their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “They’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection,” the source said. “Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis.”

Kardashian and Barker, though, seem completely unbothered by much of anything from prying eyes and curious fans trying to tease out what’s next for them. The two have been friends for years, so taking their relationship to the next level over the course of the past year might not have been a huge shock for longtime fans of KUWTK. Regardless, Barker and Kardashian appear to be going steady, as fans continue to wonder what, if anything, is next for these lovebirds.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

