Demi Moore & All 3 Daughters Are Modeling Swimwear Together in These Stunning New Photos

Demi Moore and her gorgeous three adult daughters have released their first-ever campaign together for Andie swim and we’re blown away by how stunning all four of them look in these new photos. Swimwear brand Andie is designed to be all about inclusive sizing and finding a quality fit for every body, and Moore and daughter Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis do an incredible job of demonstrating how the different bathing suit styles can highlight and hug each of their unique figures. And while each of these three girls has a little bit of mama Moore and a little bit of dad Bruce Willis in their features, it’s Rumer in particular who’s blowing us away with bikini photos that look so much like her mom — check them out below.

In photos taken by artist Cass Bird, Moore and her daughters are seen wearing popular Andie styles like The Malibu, The Amalfi, and The Tulum as they lay out on a dock, lounge on a luscious green lawn, or lean against the wall of what looks like a chic waterfront home — complete with outdoor shower, in which Rumer takes a dip.

Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, and Scout Willis for Andie Cass Bird.

Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Demi Moore for Andie Cass Bird.

Rumer turned up the heat in these solo outdoor shower photos in which, between the long, dark hair and sultry gaze, we can’t help comparing her look to mom Demi Moore’s recognizable bikini moments over the years — Charlie’s Angels, anyone?

Rumer Willis for Andie Cass Bird.

Rumer Willis for Andie Cass Bird.

There’s something that’s so striking about these group shots, though, and we imagine Moore’s heart was very full as she looked over these photos of herself among four gorgeous women — three of whom she can be proud to call her daughters, and each of whom was clearly into this opportunity to partner up with mom.

