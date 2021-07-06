These Photos of Gwen Stefani’s Two Vera Wang Wedding Dresses Have Us Swooning

There were plenty of sparks over the Fourth of July holiday weekend — and we’re not just talking about the firework displays across the country. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot on July 3 in Oklahoma surrounded by their family and friends and it really seemed like the perfect celebration for the couple’s romance of more than five years. While Shelton looked as dapper as ever, his beloved new wife simply dazzled in two elegant, custom-made dresses by none other than Vera Wang.

The first gown, which Stefani wore for the ceremony portion of her wedding, was a custom lily white silk georgette gown, which featured a sweetheart plunging neckline with a cut away back and a fitted bodice with a “high-low hand tumbled tulle skirt,” per People. Stefani’s hair was tossed up into a classic bun, and the strapless gown accentuated her effortlessly, as seen on her own Instagram page. Wang referred to the dress on her own Instagram account as “modern minimalist construction.”

The ensemble also included a cathedral-length veil, which featured a touching detail dedicated to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo Rossdale. All three names were embroidered on the singer’s veil, making the ensemble the perfect combination of traditional with an added touch of contemporary flair. Of course, knowing what a signature edgy style Stefani has rocked over the years, there was bound to be more — and she did not disappoint!

For the reception, Stefani sported another dress that was totally fit for a party. The “I’m Just A Girl” songstress fashioned a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini for the celebration, per People. This dress also featured subtle nods to her and Shelton. A pair of lovebirds were sewn onto the dress, highlighting the crystal and sequin embellishments across the satin fabric. There were also three little birds that symbolized Stefani’s children on this dress! “You need a party dress when u get to marry [Blake Shelton],” Stefani wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

Stefani and Shelton’s wedding honestly looked like the picture of perfection. The couple — who met while working together on The Voice in 2015 — clearly wanted their wedding day to be about their family, and the sweet touches on Stefani’s wedding dress, highlighting her three children, really showed what a family affair the day was! Plus, the gowns totally fit Stefani’s signature style, making each dress her own. Now that these two have tied the knot, we cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.

Before you go, click here to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s best photos of all time.

