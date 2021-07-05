Jennifer Lopez Hints That Renewed Ben Affleck Romance Was a Major Surprise in Her Life

Jennifer Lopez has been glowing ever since she and Ben Affleck decided to give the dating thing a try again. Sure, it came hot on the heels of her breakup from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but it seems like The Way Back star swooped into her life at just the right time.

Related story 26 Actresses Over 50 Who Are More Successful Now Than Ever

On Monday, Lopez leaned into those feelings of love in a new interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, where she suggested that reuniting with an old flame wasn’t on her radar, but she’s glad it happened. The “On The Floor” singer shared that she’s “super happy” and discovered a place where she’s completely fine by herself, but by achieving that inner peace, she opened the door wide open for Affleck to step in (even if she doesn’t mention him by name). “I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again,” she revealed. “And so that is where I’m at.”

It sounds a lot like knowing her worth after the Rodriguez relationship let her know that she was going to be OK with or without a man in her life. Her former flame just happened to come around at a time when all eyes were on her from the public breakup — even though she never expected that their romance would have a stop-rewind-play option again.

And if you’re wondering how deep these two are in it right now — it’s real deep. “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes,” Lopez gushed. “And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.” When things go well for Bennifer, that love bubble is impenetrable. So let’s hope their relationship the second time around is even sweeter because the pop star is boldly stating she’s “never been better.”

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

