Matthew McConaughey Gives a 4th of July Speech That Makes Us Think He’s Running for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey has been teasing his fans for months regarding his possible campaign for Texas governor, but we’ve seen no action. After his Fourth of July speech on Sunday, we think he’s getting closer to announcing a political run for office.

He took to his social media accounts to honor the United States on its birthday, “happy 245th birthday America – lets rock,” he wrote. Wearing tinted glasses, slicked-back hair and a patriotic background, the actor gave citizens a pep talk that closely resembled an unorthodox campaign speech on Independence Day.

He kicked it off by acknowledging the elephant in the room: 2020 was the pits. “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” he shared.

But the Greenlights author reminded us that “we’re babies as a country” and that America is “going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline,” so of course, these terrible teen years involve a bit of “growing pains.” The speech goes on for two and a half minutes and had some social media users begging him to save the state of Texas while others were begging the Oscar winner to stay out of politics as many people are done with Hollywood jumping into the political fray.

It’s also unclear where McConaughey stands on many key issues since he’s stayed away from both political parties in general. If he ran against current Republican Governor Greg Abbott, he’s only slightly behind. A recent The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler poll has the actor trailing the politician by 1%, even though he hasn’t officially jumped into the race. (Or has he subtly put out feelers with that Fourth of July speech?)

With the Texas gubernatorial election less than a year and a half away, McConaughey is going to have to make some big decisions quickly. In the meantime, he hopes Americans “keep learning,” “keep maturing,” “keep striving,” “keep climbing” and “keep building” through these tough times “because the alternative sucks.” Wise words from Mr. McConaughey.

