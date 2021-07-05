Prince Harry Reportedly Treated Like an Outsider During Royal Reunion with Brother Prince William

Was the goodwill seen between Prince Harry and Prince William at the Princess Diana statue unveiling short-lived? The highly anticipated reunion appeared to be relatively relaxed and happy, but now insiders are saying things are still very tense between the brothers amid the royal rift.

Related story These Photos of Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling Show the Long-Awaited Royal Family Reunion

According to a Mirror insider, Harry is seen as an outsider now that he’s left his senior role in the royal family and it’s apparently hard to make any headway in the feud without emotions rising to the surface. “Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” the source shared. They also alleged that the brothers “put on a show” because they wanted the day to go smoothly, but once it was over, they went their separate ways.

Kate Middleton gave subtle nod to late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, at Wimbledon. 💙 https://t.co/W3h9TUcQQp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 2, 2021

It’s disappointing to hear because another royal insider linked to the Spencer family was “hopeful” that joining together to honor their late mother would soften some of the anger. Yet those tied to the palace feel that a true moment of healing is a long way’s off because many feel that it’s “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted.” Ugh. This isn’t how Diana would want her sons to be interacting. She would want them to embrace their differences while finding a common thread to keep their sibling bond strong.

For now, the original source seems to think that things are going to stay rather awkward since there was “nothing to discuss” and the royal family feels everything is “still far too raw” to peel back the layers of the deep fracture. Harry’s last on-the-record royal engagement was the statue reveal, so it’s difficult to know when the stateside family will reunite with their U.K. relatives again, which only leaves room for the feud to fester.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

