Julia Roberts & Husband Danny Moder Prove 19 Years of Marriage Looks Good on Them in Rare Photo

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder keep their marriage and family very low profile, but lately, we’ve been getting some glimpses into what their private life looks like. Even though they are just giving us a snapshot on social media, things look pretty good from our side of the fence.

The Pretty Woman star shared a selfie of the two of them celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary on the Fourth of July. The photo is unfiltered and a relatively candid shot as they huddle in together — and they are looking pretty smokin’ hot together. Roberts has on an orange baseball cap while Moder is sporting salty locks after a dip in the ocean. She captioned the photo, “19 years. Just getting started!” Rita Wilson jumped in the comments with a sweet message, “Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!” Roberts replied, “we will come to your house!” (We want an invite to that A-list celebration.)

The couple share 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 14, who recently got the spotlight on dad’s Instagram page with a birthday shoutout. But it’s the couple’s commitment to raising their family outside of the Hollywood glare that has enriched their lives so much. Roberts explained to Oprah Winfrey how Moder brings her a sense of peace that wasn’t previously there before she met him. “My husband, Danny, has really shined the light for me,” she shared. “Because of being married, I’ve met people and experienced all these little things that have nurtured my life—not so much changed it, just nurtured it in a way that’s astounding.”

So many outsiders believed that the couple wouldn’t make it because he was a cinematographer married to one of the most famous celebrities in the world. Roberts has proven that their marriage is solid for one main reason: authenticity. “He makes me feel my most comfortable self,” she added. “I don’t alter myself in any way.” And that’s exactly why they wear those 19 years of marriage so well.

