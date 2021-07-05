Blake Shelton’s Romantic Gesture for Wife Gwen Stefani Is Seen in New Wedding Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially Mr. and Mrs. after tying the knot on Saturday in Oklahoma. The high-profile musical couple had everyone on high alert earlier last week after it was reported they had obtained their marriage license — and we are now learning a few details about the big day.

After the pandemic changed their wedding plans a few times, the duo decided to go with Plan B, which Stefani described to Seth Meyers as “very simple” on his late-night talk show. Now, photos are starting to trickle out (see the photos on Page Six) and it’s pretty clear that while the ceremony was intimate, Shelton came through with this romantic gesture for his bride that speaks of his genuine love for his pop star wife — he built them a private chapel on his ranch to get married in.

There had been rumors that Shelton was in the process of making that dream come true happen over the last six months. An US Weekly source said late last year, “He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel.” Now we can see the labor of love in the photos with its vaulted roof and arched doorway — it’s the most beautiful place for them to swap vows. They will always be able to remember that day by looking over their property and seeing where they came together as husband and wife.

While Stefani reportedly took charge of all of the wedding details for the reception, it seems that The Voice judge did have a bigger hand in planning the ceremony by building an entire chapel. That’s a pretty monumental task for such an important day — and it’s a gesture that probably kicked off their marriage with a solid foundation.

