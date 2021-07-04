Reneé Zellweger Is Already Looking Comfortable at Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach Home in New Photos

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.

The Daily Mail shared the first photos of the supposed couple and boy do they look in love. It appears that the pair are just relaxing in the comfort of Anstead’s home, enjoying their beach-front morning together. Zellwegger had her hair tossed up in a messy bun, drinking coffee out of a mug, whilst Anstead wore a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants. What a casual and on-brand way for the pair to come out as a couple. We love that both Anstead and Zellweger seem to have found happiness in each other.

We never expected these two to get together, and honestly, we’re so curious to learn more about their love story. Who reached out to who and how? I guess we will just have to wait and see how everything unfolds. We wish them both the best in their relationship endeavors.

