Lourdes Leon Dressed in ‘Like a Virgin’ Wedding Gown Is the Spitting Image of Madonna In This Throwback Picture

Lourdes Leon is totally blossoming into a mini-me of her momma. Madonna’s first daughter not only looks like the iconic singer but also has been following in her mother’s fashion footsteps. For Pride, Madonna and Lourdes wore similar leather getups looking edgy and cooler than we ever could. Lourdes seems to enjoy making outfit choices that nod to her mother’s iconic looks, who remembers her CFDA event look? In a throwback photo shared on Instagram, we were reminded of when Lourdes took her fashion to the next level, dressing in the ‘Like a Virgin’ wedding gown. If one thing is clear from the picture, it’s that she’s the spitting image of Madonna.

The Instagram account @destinyslegendarychildren shared the photo writing, “still getting over pride weekend.” Fans flooded the comments sharing their shock at the resemblance. One wrote, “Wow Lourdes you look just like your mother ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another shared her personal experience dressing like the star, “OMG this gives me great memories . . . I used to dress like Madonna in middle school . . . early 80s! The kids thought I was so cool!!🔥🔥🔥” We love how much Madonna’s out-of-the-box fashion has inspired fans.

We would love to see Lourdes create more of her mom’s iconic looks. Although she looks like Madonna, she hasn’t followed in her mom’s musical footsteps. But who’s to say she won’t pivot in her career? Who knows? Maybe she’ll star as Madonna in a biopic. We would love to watch that, seeing as there’s no denying she looks like a mini-Madonna. I guess we will just have to wait and see . . . .

