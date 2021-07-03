Vera Wang Looks Like She Hasn’t Aged at ALL in Photos From 72nd Birthday

What is in the world is in the water stars are drinking? If you haven’t noticed, there are loads of celebrities who seem to just never age . . . Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, and Jennifer Anniston just to name a few. Well, we’ve got another famous lady to add to our running list. Vera Wang. If you haven’t noticed by now, she has stayed looking youthful. In her latest Instagram post, Wang shared photos from her 72nd birthday celebration . . . yes, you read that correctly. We just have to say, she looks incredible at 72 and we can’t help but wonder what her secret is for aging gracefully.

Wang posted a series of photos and videos from her party and it looked like a total blast. Not only was it a star-studded event (yes, that’s Cher presenting the cake to Wang), but it was also a prosecco-filled event. So much so that there was even someone wearing a dress made with flute holders. Now that’s some next-level party planning. But what else could we expect from the icon herself?

Wang recently released her own prosecco, called ‘PARTY’ and even the bottle is stylish. It seemed to be a highlight of the birthday celebration and Wang made sure to match her new product in a bright, lime green dress. Maybe it was just a coincidence, but we have a feeling every fashion choice Wang makes is for a reason.

We’re so happy to see the famous designer living her best life and enjoying her 72nd birthday. We think it’s inspiring how Wang doesn’t let her age defy her. If anything, she defies it. Maybe we should all take a page out of her book and embrace getting older. Maybe that’s the secret after all.

