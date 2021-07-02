Nikki Bella’s Reported Response to John Cena’s New Attitude on Having Kids Is All Class

Nikki Bella had the perfect response when addressing new comments from her ex John Cena about wanting to start a family with his new wife Shay Shariatzadeh. While promoting Fast & Furious 9, Cena shared in a June 28 interview with The Sun that he’s “a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.” After Bella, who was previously engaged to Cena from April 2017 until they split in April 2018, heard of the comments, a source close to the Total Bellas star revealed how she really feels about her ex’s new thoughts on having kids.

“No matter what decisions John makes, that is his and Shay’s business. Nikki is happy for him and wishes him all the best, she’s happy living her own life,” a source shared with HollywoodLife. “Nikki knows that people change throughout their journey in life and that they make the best decisions based on where they’re at during that point in time. She would never imagine holding something like him changing his mind about having a baby against him and thinks it’s an amazing blessing that would bring such joy to his life, if that’s what he wants.”

When Bella and Cena were together back in the late 2010s, planning for their future was a slight point of contention. Cena initially had a vasectomy, but insisted while on Total Bellas that he would be willing to reverse it for his future wife. Bella, however, never wanted to “force” Cena to do anything he wasn’t completely comfortable with — or committed to — at the time. “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it’s not what we wanted. And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father,” she said in an interview on Better Together with Maria Menounos in May 2020.

After their breakup, Bella went on to get engaged to her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple welcomed their precious bundle of joy, son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020. Meanwhile, Cena quietly wed his new wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. Since their highly publicized split, Cena and Bella have grown to only have nothing but well wishes and kind remarks for one another. It’s great that these two can maintain a cordial relationship in the public eye while living their best lives and making plans for the future.

