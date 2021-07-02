These Kate Middleton Photos From Wimbledon Suggest Her Look Was a Nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s style has always been elegant and effortless. But during her visit to the All England Club on day five of Wimbledon, the Duchess of Cambridge served a special fashion statement that we think paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Kate was photographed wearing a flowing, royal blue, high-waisted skirt with white polka dots, along with a white shirt, blazer and pointed-toe white heels. Not only were the white and cream hues the perfect ace for the All England Club’s dress code — all players on the courts must wear white — but the blue elements drew onlookers to one particular accessory the duchess always wears: her sapphire engagement ring passed down from Diana.

Related story Iconic Photos of Princess Diana That Will Always Live On

The royal blue elements of Kate’s ensemble were the perfect touch to accentuate her stunning engagement ring, the same one given to Princess Diana when Prince Charles proposed to her in 1981. Paired with a set of subtle drop earrings, the sparkling ring really stood out. Kate has often paid homage to her late mother-in-law throughout her time as a royal by using these kinds of fashion statements.

Kate Middleton arrives at day five of Wimbledon ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Kate Middleton at day five of Wimbledon AP

The nod was especially meaningful today considering the event that took place just one day prior. Kate and other members of the royal family were not present for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Instead, Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by their family — Princes Diana’s siblings — for the intimate moment, which was years in the making.

Bearing in mind that Kate didn’t attend the statue unveiling, it totally makes sense that she would want to pay homage to her late mother-in-law in a clear, public way. Kate’s fashion statements have always served plenty of aces throughout the years. But her recent outing to Wimbledon surely touched many royal fans’ hearts to see her engagement not only prominently displayed, but also complimented by a classic, elegant style Princess Diana would have loved.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.