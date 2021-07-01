Princess Diana’s Statue Including a Black Boy Was Decided by William & Harry Years Ago

The world finally had the opportunity to see what Prince Harry and Prince William have been working on for the last four years in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers were involved in every last detail (even making sure her nose was on point) and that got us wondering whether the inclusion of a young Black boy in the final design was a suggestion made by Prince Harry.

It would make sense that he would love to see his son represented in the statue because it would accurately reflect the royal family — plus it would also honor Diana’s global humanitarian efforts. “The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work, said Kensington Palace in a statement, via People. While the notion that Harry’s biracial son, Archie, was a factor in the planning is a great thought, this design was locked in long before his first child was ever born, Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey told SheKnows exclusively.

“The theme and detail of the statue were arrived at long before the Oprah interview and the controversy over racism,” he explained. “I believe the statue was created and completed a couple of years back — almost certainly before Archie’s birth.” The most important part of this detail is that William and Harry worked together with the designers and agreed upon how their mother would be represented. The theme of inclusivity and Diana’s charitable endeavors was not just the Duke of Sussex’s idea, it was also the Duke of Cambridge’s.

“William is just as committed to battling racism as Harry is — and Diana’s philanthropy, like that of the Queen and the entire royal family, has always been universally directed to people everywhere, irrespective of race,” concluded Lacey. So Harry is likely thrilled that his son can see himself in the final design, but it was a joint sibling decision to honor Diana’s legacy and demonstrate how her impact was felt on a global level.

