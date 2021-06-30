While Amazon Prime Day is now long gone, there’s no need to fret — there are still plenty more deals to take advantage of! Along with being a one-stop spot for everything you need, Amazon also houses some perks, including Amazon Music Unlimited. Now, they’re offering an Amazon Music Disney Plus deal that any and every busy parent should know about. Beginning June 28, any new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will receive a full six months of a free Disney Plus subscription. You can even get a free trial here, so you’ve got nothing to lose!

As if that wasn’t good enough, current Amazon Music Unlimited users get some perks, too. Current subscribers to Amazon’s unlimited music and podcast library will receive a free three-month subscription of Disney Plus. That means, if you currently have and existing Disney Plus account, you could cancel it and get the next three months for free. So, why go in on this deal? We’ll explain below.

How much does a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

Good news for music lovers: Amazon Music Unlimited is free for the first month to new subscribers. After the initial 30-day-free trial, the cost is $7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members, which just happens to be the same price as a monthly subscription to Disney Plus. In total, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will have access to music and podcasts along with Disney Plus for just $8 a month. What’s more, the price of subscription is even lower that competitors like Spotify and Apple Music — both are $9.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited Free 30-Day Trial $0 Buy now Sign Up

So, what’s different about Amazon Music Unlimited vs. competitors?

Everyone’s heard of Amazon, but did you know that Amazon Music Unlimited has a pretty stellar selection of podcasts and music? Well, be ready to have your Spotify and Apple Music accounts take a step back. Amazon Music Unlimited offers more than 75 million songs fit for your taste or whatever vibe you’re feeling on any given occasion. That means, there’s 70 million more options from Amazon’s baseline Prime Music advantage, which already comes with a Prime subscription. That’s a pretty bit jump compared to competitors — which wade between the 50 million and 75 million songs available for streaming, depending on your plan. Plus, say goodbye to ads, because Amazon Music Unlimited as ad-free, and offers time to listen offline with unlimited opportunities to change songs using the skip function. Amazon Music Unlimited curates thousands of popular podcasts, as well, making it your one-stop shop for all things audio entertainment.

Convinced? Here’s how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

We’re not sure how long this deal is running for, so grab it before it’s gone.

