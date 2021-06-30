Halle Berry Shows Off Her Gorgeous, Natural Hair In New, Sizzling Selfie

Halle Berry has done it again! The reigning social media queen has seriously been blessing her legions of Instagram followers with some stunning and striking content in equal measure. But her latest post from June 30 really takes the cake. Berry took to Instagram and showed off her gorgeous, natural hairdo, which simply cascaded down her shoulders and framed her glowing face effortlessly.

Berry also employed the use of a filter, which added a dazzling effect that made it look like her hair was actually sparkling. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking, and even appeared to opt for some subtle makeup, which simply served to highlight her natural beauty. With the sun beaming in the background, Berry captured a selfie that was truly picture perfect. “Love is in the hair,” Berry captioned the image, adding a sparkling emoji after her words.

Fans and famous Instagram followers alike loved seeing Berry wholly embrace her natural hair. The actress is one of countless Black women in Hollywood who have totally disrupted centuries-long discrimination against Black women’s natural hairstyles in spaces dominated by white and European-influenced beauty standards. Berry and other inspiring women like Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union have all helped show that natural is beautiful by attending major industry events proudly sporting their Black hair in natural styles or taking intimate photos to share on social media, taking up space for the better.

Berry has always been so proud of her identity and the intersecting identities she represents. Whether she’s playing a dynamic character on screen or highlighting Black beauty on social media, she’s nearly always on-point with whatever she does. Based on her recent social media posts, Berry isn’t slowing down with the fabulous and thoughtful content any time soon.

