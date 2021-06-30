Ant Anstead’s Relationship Timeline With Renée Zellweger Suggests He Was in No Rush to Move On

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s surprising romance is still going strong, and now details about how the two got together are finally coming to light! The couple’s romance was first reported just a few days ago, mere days after Anstead reportedly finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack. While Anstead and Zellweger’s coupling may have come as a shock to their respective longtime fans, the Wheelers & Dealers star and two-time Oscar winner actually have a lot in common.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source shared with People. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

Among the qualities and values Anstead and Zellweger share, a love of privacy and keeping their personal life out of the spotlight is definitely at the top of the list. The timing of their newfound relationship comes just as Anstead and Hack’s union officially came to end. The collaborators and former co-stars finalized their divorce less than one year after Hack filed in 2020.

Throughout the legal process, Anstead was incredibly vulnerable and forthcoming how difficult the private transition was for him — especially as it played out in the public eye. “When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there,” Anstead shared with People in mid-June. “I’m in this kind of real space where I don’t have any stuff. So everything is new,” he continued.

Given how difficult this change was for Anstead, it’s no wonder that he likely took his time to get back in the dating game, and made the decision — along with Zellweger — to keep their newfound relationship as private as possible.

