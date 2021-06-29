First Lady Jill Biden Set the Record Straight on Those Scandalous ‘Fishnet’ Stockings

Jill Biden has worn some pretty awesome clothes and, like most first ladies, she appears to use fashion to make some very strong statements. From her gorgeous Gabriela Hearst inauguration look to the jacket she wore overseas that read “Love” on the back, her looks have made a splash — even if the latter was interpreted by some as a pointed reference to Melania Trump’s Zara jacket disaster. Of course, Jill Biden has also been criticized for her fashion choices, like that time she wore fishnet stockings that sent certain corners of the internet into a panic. Well, Jill Biden has finally addressed that viral fashion choice, and her response is too funny.

In an interview with Vogue for her new cover story, she shared just how shocked she is to see how much her outfit choices get discussed. “It’s kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie…Or the stocking thing…”

This sweet moment between President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden could not be more different than the Trumps.https://t.co/udsyvpSoqO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 31, 2021

She went on to set the record straight on the polarizing stocking choice, “they weren’t fishnets. They weren’t lace. They were very pretty stockings.”Honestly, we think Biden should be able to wear whatever she wants and we kind of loved her bold stocking choice (See photos here.)

Her fashion decisions so far have already made so many statements. Now that she’s aware her fashion choices are discussed on social media, we wonder if it’ll influence what she decides to wear next. Honestly, we’d love to see her make even more bold choices. We’re pretty sure that whatever she wears next, it’ll be elegant, sophisticated, and powerful.

