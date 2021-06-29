Britney Spears’ Fans Are Eyeing Jamie Lynn Spears’ Statement With Serious Suspicion

Following Britney Spears’ brave statement during her deposition on June 24, the singer’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has finally released a statement. The former Nickelodeon star took to her Instagram Story on June 28 to address her legions of social media followers — some of whom may overlap with her big sis’ fans. And while many found Jamie Lynn’s statement to be a sympathetic show of support for her older sisters, others on Twitter weren’t so sure, and many actively questioned whether Jamie Lynn was included in the “family” to which Britney had referred during her shocking testimony.

Related story Britney Spears Is Shaking It Off in Maui With This Sexy Beach Video After Her Bombshell Deposition

“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn began her statement, via People. “The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn, who grew up in the spotlight along with her big sister, went on to say that she has “only loved adored and supported” Britney since they were young.

Britney Spears got her boys' permission to post a photo of them because privacy is everything she didn't have as a teen. https://t.co/YmRrj8R3WF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 2, 2021

Furthermore, Jamie Lynn claimed that Britney’s conservatorship “does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.” The former Zoey 101 star’s statement comes less than a week after Britney outlined what she’s endured during her 13-year conservatorship. Now, bearing all of this in mind, some Britney fans were not so easily swayed by Jamie Lynn’s earnest and seemingly heartfelt statement.

Many Britney fans took to Twitter with accusations against Jamie Lynn: “Southern, white, Christian women have a power with false equivalence that is so subtle and so evil it takes my breath away,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing Jamie Lynn’s Instagram Story. Another Britney stan even claimed that the younger Spears sister has been benefiting from Britney’s fortune, using her money to travel and more, per an alleged legal document. More Twitter users compared Jamie Lynn to snake.

Of course, what matters most in all of this is where Britney stands. The singer did not hold back on her feelings toward her family while making her testimony in court on June 24. What’s more, she didn’t even mention Jamie Lynn, other than moments when she referenced her whole family. During her statement, Britney even claimed that her family — potentially including Jamie Lynn — has been living “off [her] conservatorship for 13 years,” per Variety.

We want Britney Spears to enjoy the freedom and peace she deserves, and we hope she has loyal friends by her side for when it happens — whether or not that includes Jamie Lynn.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

