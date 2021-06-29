Britney Spears Is Shaking It Off in Maui With This Sexy Beach Video After Her Bombshell Deposition

Britney Spears has taken a trip to Maui to get away from all the noise, and honestly, we can’t blame her. After #FreeBritney took the world by storm, eyes were all over Spears for years as fans waited for her to speak out. And now that Spears has finally spoken out with a shocking deposition in court, she’s had an explosive week of hearing everyone from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to parents Jamie and Lynn Spears pour out their supposed “support.” We can more than understand why Spears would take a trip away from all that media attention. What better place to relax than in Hawaii? Spears made sure to share her vacation with fans on social media, and judging from this stunning video of her dancing in a bikini on the beach, the pop princess is embracing her happiness wherever she can find it.

Related story Britney Spears Released Some Surprisingly Racy Photos Rocking a Cheeky Neon Bathing Suit

Spears shared a video to Instagram dancing, enjoying the beach, and making sand angels on her vacation. She wrote, “I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun 🤪🤪🤪 … I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!!”

She ended her caption on a very hopeful note, “More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui 🌴🌅🏖 !!!!” We’re so glad to see her taking time away for herself following her court deposition.

We can only imagine just how liberated she must feel after finally being able to speak her truth and be heard. Now that she’s spoken out, it’s time to see some action from the legal system. Hopefully, Spears’ bravery will be enough for justice to be served.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

