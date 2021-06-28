Prince Charles May Be More Broken Up About His Failed Marriage to Princess Diana Than We Knew

This week is bound to dredge up painful memories for the royal family as Prince William and Prince Harry are set to unveil the commissioned Princess Diana statue. While the feuding brothers will be honoring their late mother, Prince Charles is reportedly staying away for reasons deeper than work obligations or the royal rift. It has more to do with his personal past with his ex-wife.

A royal source told The Times, via Page Six, that Prince Charles still finds the situation “terribly difficult” even decades later. “These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful,” they said. “Since Diana’s death, he has felt it’s best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it.” It sounds right up the Prince of Wales’ alley to compartmentalize his feelings about that time in his life. He’s never been the most outwardly affectionate individual, and that is something that might be reflected in his tumultuous relationship with Harry.

Harry has never shied away from the statement, “I am my mother’s son,” which he proudly declared when he and wife Meghan Markle officially launched the charitable Archewell Foundation late last year. The Duke of Sussex might be a constant reminder to Charles about his ex, and a day that is in her honor could trigger some mixed emotions and allow those recollections to come flooding back. It’s already been an exhausting year with the loss of Prince Philip, the constant royal headlines and the ongoing pandemic — it might be easier for Charles to take a breath and throw himself into his work.

The Prince of Wales won’t be the only royal staying away from the July 1 festivities, with a recently trimmed guest list, Kate Middleton is also taking a pass on the day’s events. Besides keeping the Duchess of Cambridge away from the fray, it allows the family, including Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, to have “a private family visit” away from the prying eyes of the press, according to a Page Six insider. With those two important senior royals absent from the unveiling, all eyes will now be glued to Prince William and Prince Harry, with the hopes that the legacy of their late mother can somehow bring them together.

