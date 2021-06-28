Halle Berry’s New Topless Photo Celebrates Love in the Best Way

From Madonna’s rockin’ NYC party to Jojo Siwa being open about her relationship, celebrities have been going all out in their celebrations of Pride and we couldn’t be more excited to see it. Halle Berry had her own pride-appreciation post and it’s gotten quite a lot of attention. To commemorate the celebratory time, Halle Berry went topless wearing only a sheer, rainbow skirt and honestly, we think she looks pretty great. But what else could we expect from the leopard print bodysuit, thigh-high boot-wearing style icon?

Berry shared the daring photo on Instagram, writing a short and sweet caption, “love is ALWAYS the answer🌈 #pridemonth” Fans were super supportive of her post, one writing, “When you love there is no room for hate.” Another wrote, “Loooove these colors and nature on you !! 🔥” There is one part of this picture that definitely caught our eye…it appears that Berry may have a tattoo in a hidden spot. We love how she isn’t afraid to show it off.

Berry is no stranger to daring posts, from her gorgeous bikini shots to editorial outfits, she knows how to catch the attention of her fans. We wonder whether her lucky boyfriend Van Hunt was the photographer behind this sexy shoot, and we can’t wait to see which celeb’s Pride celebration will wow us next. If it involves getting naked and supporting equal rights, we’re all for it.

