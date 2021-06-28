Madonna & Daughter Lourdes Leon Were Pride Perfection in These Nearly-Naked Leather Looks

If there is one thing that Madonna knows how to do, it’s beat to her own drum. And it looks like her stylish daughter Lourdes Leon may be following in her mom’s footsteps, at least when it comes to her outfit inspiration. To celebrate Pride in NYC, Madonna had a surprise performance at the Boom Boom Room, and boy, did she not disappoint in an iconic leather look performance look that saw the 62-year-old star going braless in mesh. Lourdes was similarly done up for Pride in a leather bustier marked with a Playboy bunny as she appeared to support mom at her show. Madonna shared a series of videos and photos to commemorate the awesome celebration, and she and her daughter’s looks honestly stole the show.

She shared the pictures on Instagram writing, “Souvenirs from Pride Party at BOOM BOOM ROOM 💣! So Happy We Raised 150 k for Polaroid Auction. Thank you all for Cuming! And Spreading the LOVE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈🎉🌈🎉🌈🎉”

There is quite a lot going on in this photo spread, so we’ll stick to the highlights. She and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, seem to be having a grand ole time at the party. Her leather outfit was seriously unforgettable, but could we expect any less from this fashion icon? Lastly, Lourdes’ leather get-up, which appears to be playboy-inspired, has us thinking she could become a fashion icon just like her mom, pushing the norms with her style. We can’t help but wonder if it’s odd for Lourdes to watch her mom perform in a nearly topless outfit…but maybe that’s just something she’s gotten used to over the years.

We can only imagine what partying with Madonna is like. And if it’s anything like how she performs, we have a feeling it would be a total blast.

