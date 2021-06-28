Tristan Thompson’s Instagram Pleas for Khloé Kardashian’s Attention May Mean She’s Really Cut Him Off

Tristan Thompson appears to be trying really hard to get back into Khloé Kardashian’s good graces after they broke up (again) for his cheating ways. The Good American founder has put up with way more than she ever should have, but that won’t stop the NBA player from laying it on thick in honor of her birthday on Sunday.

He posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, starting off with a stunning shot of Khloé in a sparkly silver dress that fits her like a glove. She’s looking straight at the camera while Thompson snuggles in to give her a kiss on the head. There’s also a sweet photo with their daughter, True, 3, looking as cute as can be as she’s sandwiched between her parents. But it’s the caption for us that feels like he’s sweating his latest mistake. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote. “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.”

OK, that’s a really nice message, but the Boston Celtics player wasn’t done just yet. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you,” Thompson continued. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.” Phew, we could feel the effort pouring through every letter he typed out in that message. Is he groveling his way back in hopes that they will reconcile? He even had the time to drop two heart emojis in the comments of Khloé’s Instagram post with True celebrating 158 million followers on her account.

If Thompson has learned anything with his years of being in the Kardashian family inner circle is that matriarch Kris Jenner will always welcome you into the fold — even if you cheated. Just play by the rules and everything will be just fine. But it makes us wonder if things are a little tender right now, especially after Keeping Up with the Kardashians gave the athlete a really flattering redemption story in their final season. He screwed that up big time and we don’t blame Khloé for possibly needing space after such a public betrayal (again).

