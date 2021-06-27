Sharon Stone Is Living It Up This Summer In Her Stunning Yellow Bikini

Sharon Stone is living her best life this summer — at 63 years old, she’s looking fit and fabulous. The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share how happy she felt (and how great she looked) in her snappy yellow bikini.

The two-piece swimsuit hugs her curves in all the right places as she shared a “Happy Summer” caption with her fans (and her cute dog looking on). The actress has not always been so comfortable in her own skin, it’s something she’s worked on over time. She admitted to Vogue Germany in 2020 that she struggled with body image in her 40s, “There was a point in my forties when I went into the bathroom with a bottle of wine, locked the door, and said: I won’t get out until I can fully accept my body.”

That acceptance is happening in full force now that she’s in her 60s and really understanding what it’s like to live life to the max after a stroke almost took her life. She learned what works for her, both mentally and physically, during her recovery, but she never said it was easy. “I started to cry at the sight of my slightly aging body and face in the magnifying mirror,” she revealed. “But you are not completely powerless and can slow down the process enormously if you pull yourself together, eat disciplined and exercise a lot.”

One of her favorite ways to stay fit is through dance by getting her groove on at least three or four times a week. Stone promises that it “keeps you in shape and awake and ignites life energy.” If it makes us look half as good as she does at 63 years old, we are signing up for her health regimen right now.

