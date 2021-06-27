Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Celebrate Engagement Anniversary by Buying $10M Beverly Hills Home

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz have taken another major step in their relationship by buying their first home for $10.5 million. The engaged couple will now have more than 7,000 square feet in a new Beverly Hills mansion to start their lives together.

E! News shared that the purchase came within days of celebrating their one-year engagement anniversary, which both of them acknowledged on their Instagram accounts. “This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me. She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend,” wrote Beckham. “I can’t imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby.” Peltz kept her caption simple, writing, “i love you Brooklyn.”

The lovebirds will be able to make sweet memories in a house that has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms on the sprawling estate. (See the photos at E! News.) They will be able to enjoy the luxurious perks that come with such a fancy home like a gym and yoga studio, a steam room and a dry sauna. After the workout, they can top off their morning with a smoothie from their juice bar. The two-story home is nestled into the canyons for the utmost privacy and the interior offers plenty of natural light to enjoy the rays of the California sunshine.

The home also boasts an open-floor plan that is perfect for entertaining, along with a media room that would make most Hollywood actors envious. On the second floor, the master bathroom has a standalone bathtub that takes in the majestic views of the city — it’s a really romantic spot for the young couple.

TMZ reported that Beckham and Peltz paid a million dollars over the asking price — that hot real estate market is competitive even for the one percent. They still don’t have a wedding date set yet, but that could be coming soon now that they’ve reached another major milestone in their lives.

