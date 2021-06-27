Prince William Reportedly the Royal Leading the Charge Against Meghan Markle for Being ‘So American’

The royal feud will be on display later this week as Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to honor their late mother, Princess Diana, with the unveiling of the commissioned statue. But a new report seems to put the blame for the lack of reconciliation squarely on William’s shoulders — he apparently has a major problem with sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Royal author Robert Lacey wrote a scathing column in the Daily Mail that points out the “searing animosity” boiling between the brothers without any peace on the horizon. Sources told Lacey that the “rage and anger” cuts “incredibly deep” because of the “harsh and wounding” words that have been exchanged. The source of irritation between them is a “love versus duty” battle with even a few Sussex insiders saying it’s Meghan’s love for “never-ending PR” that William finds “so American.”

But a lot of that press has been positive for the Sussexes, especially in the U.S., and that created sparks of jealousy on the Cambridges’ side. That resulted in “sharp-elbowed tactics” by William and Kate Middleton to reportedly “keep Harry and Meghan in their place,” according to a source. Oof. That validates a lot of what Harry and Meghan were saying during their interview with Oprah Winfrey — and it targets a woman of color, which isn’t a good look for anyone in the palace.

The Battle of Brothers author explains that it’s Prince William’s temper that often gets him into these sticky situations anytime Harry and Meghan have aired the royal family’s dirty laundry to the public. But one senior source believes that “there is sharing and then there is over sharing,” which is a fair assessment about the Sussexes, but William’s reaction helped fuel the situation. What makes the feud so odd to watch from an outsider’s perspective is that both sides enjoy the media attention, and sometimes, they even steal a play from each other’s PR playbook.

Prince Harry is apparently open to reconciling, but William is going to have to lay off his war against Meghan — and maybe the Sussexes can take some of their grievances offline. Their voices have been heard and now it’s time to find a way to broker peace. Can it be done?

