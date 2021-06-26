Princess Diana Envisioned Prince Harry As Prince William’s ‘Wingman’ Once He Was King

When rumors of an ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry became public, royal fans were understandably devasted to see the two once-inseparable brothers drift apart. Of all the people who were upset about the brotherly feud, however, we can assume the person who would be the most heartbroken would be the late Princess Diana. It’s easy for anyone to understand why any mother would hate to see her two sons have little words to say to one another, but Princess Diana had seen first hand what life in the spotlight could do to personal relationships — and she hoped her sons would avoid a similar fate.

“Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what would be a very solitary, somber job as future king,” royal expert Andrew Morton said on the UK’s “Loose Women”. Morton is perhaps the best person to speak as to what Diana’s reaction would be as he secretly collaborated with the royal ahead of the release of his 1992 book, “Diana: Her True Story.”

Princess Diana knew that being a royal could lead to an overwhelming sense of loneliness, and while Prince William wouldn’t be able to completely escape his destiny of becoming King, her hope was that he would at least have Prince Harry by his side. “She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart,” Morton added.

Prince Harry and Prince William are expected at their mother’s statue unveiling next week. And while their relationship is still very rocky, we hope that the two are able to put their egos aside and work on mending their relationship — it’s what Diana would have wanted anyway.

