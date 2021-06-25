Tiffany Trump & Finacé Michael Boulos Reportedly Making ‘Wealthy’ Wedding Plans

Tiffany Trump left her Washington, D.C. life in the grandest way — with a White House engagement to fiancé Michael Boulos. Now the couple is making big plans for their wedding as they settle into their new Miami digs and she enjoys her reported $1.2 million, 13-carat engagement ring, per the Daily Mail.

Related story Gwen Stefani Is Dropping Some Serious Hints That She Secretly Married Blake Shelton in These New Photos

The first step for the duo is planning “a very big wedding” — so big that they might try and have two weddings to accommodate all of their family and friends (and possible COVID restrictions), per Page Six. The date hasn’t been set yet, but guests should expect everything to be in the lap of luxury, which, of course, is the Trump way. “Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there,” a source told the New York publication.

It wouldn’t be unexpected if Tiffany decided to hold one of the weddings at dad Donald Trump’s current winter residence, Mar-a-Lago, since her entire family has now relocated to the state of Florida. Or maybe she will go back to her roots where mom Marla Maples married her dad at the Plaza Hotel in New York City? That 1993 wedding had over 1,000 guests, including Rosie O’Donnell and OJ Simpson (can you imagine that table?), and a seven-tier wedding cake. Even if the marriage didn’t last, perhaps Tiffany would like to honor her parents’ legacy with a touch or two from their big day?

No matter what the couple decides to do, the Trump insider promises it will be a “big, glamorous, dream wedding” and a “huge international affair,” as a nod to Boulos’ Lebanese and French heritage. With Trump likely walk his youngest daughter down the aisle, all eyes will be on the former First Family and their splashy post-White House life.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have been engaged four or more times.

