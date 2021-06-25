Britney Spears’ Parents Chiming In with Their Support Is a Case of Too Little, Too Late

After Britney Spears gave her long-awaited testimony to the court on Wednesday to talk about the trauma associated with her conservatorship, her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, had something to say to the press. Their comments are hard to take given the fact that they’ve had the opportunity to make things right for their daughter for over a decade.

Related story Britney Spears' Life Under Conservatorship Was Much Harder Than We Ever Imagined

We don’t think anyone is arguing that Britney needed help in 2008 after suffering a series of mental health breakdowns. The conservatorship had its place (temporarily) to help get her back on her feet — but this prison-like state Jamie has kept her in is ridiculous. And now he’s trying to show his support? No thanks.

“He is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain,” Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen said in a statement, via Vulture. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.” Give us a break. He’s currently making almost $16,000 a month to make every decision for Britney, so that she doesn’t even have any autonomy over her body and reproductive choices. The pop star mentioned several incidents of crying to her father to change the situation — he knew she was in pain. “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%,” she said to the court, via Variety. “He loved it.”

It’s a similar situation with her mother, who has been divorced from Jamie since 2002. Even though Lynne has been siding with Britney in the conservatorship fight for the last two years, where was she the last 11 years before that? Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, said that her client was a “very concerned mother” and she would “not leave the court without having a plan” in place, per Vulture. Fighting for her Britney now seems so late in the game when the damage has been done — the only one who is saving Britney is Britney.

There’s a long road ahead in order for the “Baby One More Time” singer to petition the court to dissolve the conservatorship, but it’s a fight that she will likely tackle in her own way. Her family has been of little help to her, but they certainly enjoyed the financial benefits of Britney’s talents — and that part is the most disgusting of all.

Before you go, click here to see stars who have been open about their struggles with depression.

