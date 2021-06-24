Queen Elizabeth Quietly Shows Support for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle with This Subtle Decor

For all of the noise surrounding the royal family feud, there is one person in the palace who is taking the higher ground: Queen Elizabeth. Instead of playing games with the media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeing some subtle support from the Queen — and it’s likely why the couple continues to nurture their relationship with her.

While meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace in London, cameras captured a glimpse of the family photos on display. It’s easy to miss if you weren’t looking for it, but just to the left of the fireplace is a framed engagement image of Harry and Meghan under the large bouquet of pink and white flowers. We’ve seen Queen Elizabeth’s cherished family photos before, during official visits and her annual Christmas address, but it’s wonderful to see her grandson and wife’s photo lovingly placed near the rest of the royal’s images.

Despite the controversy surrounding the naming of their daughter, Lilibet, it is quite evident that the couple thinks highly of the Queen. “His grandmother was the first family member he called,” a source told ET. “During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.” It’s a wonderful tribute to the 95-year-old monarch, and she was probably very flattered by the honor.

Even though the feud seems centered around Harry and Prince William (and a “shell-shocked” Prince Charles), it’s nice to see the Queen keep her grandson close to her in her own way. It’s a reminder to everyone that he and Meghan are still a treasured part of the royal family — at least to Queen Elizabeth.

