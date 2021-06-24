Britney Spears’ Life Under Conservatorship Was Much Harder Than We Ever Imagined

Whether you listened to Britney Spears’ words via audio or read the official transcript of her testimony in court on Wednesday, it’s easy to grasp a sense of the trauma she’s been through. The #FreeBritney movement has been warning us for years that something wasn’t right about her conservatorship and the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, took that a step further — but it’s much, much worse than we could have ever imagined.

A conservatorship, that began in 2008 as a way for the pop star to get back on track in her personal and professional life while she tended to her mental health, has essentially become a prison for her 13 years later. From being forced to go on tour in 2018 (and being threatened with a lawsuit from manager Larry Rudolph if she backed out) to changing her medication against her will is just too heartbreaking to even believe this could happen in modern times. “He [her therapist] took me off my normal meds I’ve been on for five years,” she said to the court, via Variety. “He put me on that and I felt drunk. I really couldn’t even take up for myself.” She claims to have been monitored by “six different nurses” who wouldn’t let her “go anywhere for a month.”

It’s also the policing of her body when it comes to reproductive choices for her and boyfriend Sam Asghari. They want to get married and start a family, but father Jamie Spears is making sure that won’t happen. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Britney explained. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.” If the “Toxic” singer can helm 248 headlining performances that generated over $137 million, she should be able to make major life choices about her body.

The saddest part about all of this is that Britney hasn’t felt heard in over a decade — by her family, by the court and by the media. It took a hashtag and a grassroots movement to get the ball rolling and help her find her power and courage to fight back. With Jamie making approximately $16,000 a month off his daughter, there is no incentive for him to set her free, but Britney said it best, “I deserve to have a life.”

