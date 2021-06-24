Salma Hayek Gets Real About Why Her Breasts Have Gotten Bigger Over the Years

Salma Hayek has been known for her bombshell curves since she starred as the sexy love interest in 1995’s Desperado. And much like her fame and acting chops, those ample assets have continued to grow over the years. Especially her breasts, the 54-year-old actress acknowledges, but not for the reason many people think.

“A lot of people said that I had a breast augmentation,” the 54-year-old actress told Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on a recent episode of Red Table Talk. “I don’t blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body.”

No, Hayek’s larger bosom isn’t the result of plastic surgery, though she admits her breasts have grown “many, many sizes” over the years. Turns out the actress has menopause — along with other life events — to thank (or blame) for her increase in bra size.

“For some women, they get smaller. But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don’t go back down,” Hayek said. “And then, in some of the cases when you are menopause, they grow again.”

“I just happen to be of those women that it happened in every single step! When I gain weight, when I got pregnant and when I am in menopause.” Hayek lamented, noting that she’s been suffering back pain because of the additional weight on her chest.

While it is not often talked about, it is true that menopause can cause breasts to grow. According to WebMD, “A recent study found that 1 in 5 women went up a bra size after menopause (typically due to weight gain), but only 1 in 50 needed a smaller bra.”

Hayek, who suffered through serious illness with COVID-19, is currently starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds, but she’s also working on a series about menopausal boobs based on Leslie Lehr’s memoir A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me…and You. How fitting!

“We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us,” Hayek said in a statement to Deadline . “In a Boob’s Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgment women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough.”

