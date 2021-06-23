Attention, Movie Buffs! Amazon’s Offering 50% Off ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Minari’ & More As An Extended Prime Day Deal

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just for deals on TVs, skillets, and other goodies you can get your actual hands on. The one-stop shop also gives deep discounts on some of their digital services, including Amazon Prime movie rentals and purchases. As part of their extended Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering $2.99 movie rentals and movie purchases as low as $6.99 on some of the hottest movies of the last year. That’s as much as 50% off the usual price!

This is great news for all movie buffs who missed seeing new releases during the pandemic, as well as anyone who just loves to re-watch their faves again and again. Among the offerings are dramas, comedies, and thrillers, and several Oscar-nominated and -winning films. Not to mention, many of these Amazon Prime movies feature some amazing work by women in Hollywood. Hooray!

You can’t take advantage of this deal without being an Amazon Prime member, but don’t worry if you aren’t one. Amazon is currently running a 30-day free trial on Prime. As a Prime member, you’ll get access to Prime Video, Prime Day (next year) and Prime 2-day shipping. And you’ll likely get exclusive access to other sales too. After the trial ends, Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month.

Check out all the must-see movies you can rent or buy for less below!

Traumatized by a tragic event in her past, Cassie, played by Carey Mulligan, seeks out vengeance in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story about a delicious new take on revenge. Director Emerald Fennell won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film. Fennell was also nominated for Best Director, and the movie was nominated for Best Picture.

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern, played by Frances McDormand, packs her van and explores unconventional life in the vast landscape of the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with other nomads in this powerfully moving story of resilience from director Chloé Zhao, who won the Academy Award for Best Director for the film. McDormand was also recognized for her performance with the Oscar for Best Actress, and the film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Nominated for Best Director and Best Film, in this moving story a Korean-American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they find the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, and co-star Yuh-Jung Youn won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal.

Starring Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran, this drama follows his journey through the unforgiving wilderness as he tries to return a young girl to her rightful family. Newcomer Helena Zengel was a standout in her performance of the 10-year-old girl and received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

From Bridesmaids co-stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo comes this comedy about two best friends who leave their small town and embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Hailed as a silly romp, it’s the perfect mindless entertainment to escape post-pandemic fatigue.

