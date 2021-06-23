Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Are No Longer a Part of Donald Trump’s Inner Circle

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been keeping a low profile lately, which is a stark comparison to how visible they were during Donald Trump’s administration. Their absence was noted most recently at a dinner where the former president celebrated his 75th birthday. But now, insiders are saying their absence from Donald’s inner circle is a strategy to keep their relationship strictly personal, not professional.

After the loss of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, the couple decided to draw a clear line and remove themselves from the 45th president’s “inability to move on,” according to CNN. While the main message from sources close to Ivanka and Kushner is that they are “focusing on family time,” per Fox News, they also haven’t spent a lot of time around Mar-a-Lago before the social season ended. “They weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” one club member noted to CNN.

No one should think that there is bad blood between the family members, though. Kushner is reinventing what his relationship looks like with his father-in-law after being his closest adviser in the White House. Sources close to Trump’s son-in-law say that they have a “good relationship, but [Kushner] is not anywhere near his political orbit.” The days of being in the inner circle are long gone as Kushner focuses on his recent book deal with Harper Collins. One insider admits that there might be a bit of jealousy surrounding that recent announcement, given Trump’s struggles to land his own publishing contract. So there are complicated parts of their current personal relationship that carries over from their professional days together.

Even though Kushner is no longer Trump’s closest ally, and Ivanka has decided to live a quieter life out of the spotlight (for now), a close family friend maintains that the bond between everyone is still strong. “This is family, and family is in its own category. Its own unique category,” they told CNN. They might not all be working together or align with the same goals any longer, but they still have each other’s backs.

