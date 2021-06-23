Jennifer Aniston’s Family Members Even Fall Prey to the Media’s Baby Bump Obsession

Jennifer Aniston is among the first to admit she has a very blessed life, but being a celebrity comes with its own unique challenges. When a rumor starts about a famous person, it spreads fast and far — and sometimes even the people closest to them can believe things that they should absolutely, positively know are not true. For Aniston, the Number one rumor that keeps on circulating: She is about to become a mom.

“Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?'” Aniston told PEOPLE in the magazine’s latest issue. “It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'”

“Self-awareness is key,” she said about living in the spotlight. “I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there’s a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there’s also a lot of tough stuff, because we’re only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads,” continued Aniston, who recently reunited with her famous co-stars in the highly anticipated Friends reunion special and who will again be starring in the second season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, returning in September.

Despite all the paparazzi photos trying to show that her toned abs might be turning into a baby bump, Aniston has been open about her decision not to have kids.

“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth or my value as a woman,” Aniston said on the Today show in 2014. “Y’know, I’ve birthed a lot of things…I feel like I’ve mothered many things. And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”

There are plenty of reasons not to have kids, all of them valid for “regular people” and celebrities, alike, but the pressure to have kids can creep in from everyone from relatives and friends to co-workers and overly nosy strangers. For celebrities, that goes a step further, to the point where it’s rare for a female celebrity over the age of 23 to get through an interview without being asked if she’s planning to have kids.

Aniston is happy with her life just as it is, with her friends and her work bringing her plenty of fulfillment. Plus, she is a mom to her beloved dogs: schnauzer mix Clyde, pit-bull mix Sophie, and newly rescued Great Pyrenees mix Lord Chesterfield.

“I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” Aniston told PEOPLE. “I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

