Buy a Fire TV Stick on Prime Day Today & You Can Get Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ for Free for 3 Months

Amazon has blessed us with a truly great and unexpected Prime Day deal. The etailer is offering a free 3-month subscription to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle with the purchase of a Fire TV Stick or a Fire tablet. These streaming services cost $13.99 per month usually, so you’re essentially saving $41.97 on streaming.

And that isn’t all. The Fire TV Stick and multiple versions of the Fire Tablet, including the new one, are all heavily discounted for Prime Day. Both of the ones we highlighted below are 50 percent off, so basically you’re getting a deal on top of a deal, making this one of the best streaming deals Prime has to offer.

There’s one caveat: You’re going to have to click “add to cart” on the remote or tablet before the night ends, because that’s when Prime Day officially comes to a close. You better grab your wallet so you don’t miss this rare streaming package deal.

If you haven’t been a subscriber to Hulu, ESPN+ or Disney+ in the last 30 days, you’re able to take advantage of this deal. That means returning subscribers can still sign up.

Regardless of all of this exciting information, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to subscribe. The good news: Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial to new members. After the trial is up, it’ll cost $12.99 a month to subscribe, but you’ll also get access to Amazon Prime Video and Prime’s two-day shipping.

Fire TV Stick—$25 Off

This remote, which essentially turns any TV into a smart TV, is 50 percent off. It only costs a little under $25 and you’ll be able to use Alexa to access your favorite streaming services. That’s the reason there are so few keys on this remote.

Fire HD 10 tablet—$70 Off

This tablet is all new and somehow 50 percent off for Prime Day. This iPad-competitor comes in four cool colors, allows you to access all of your favorite apps, has a lightweight design and the battery lasts for up to 12 hours.

