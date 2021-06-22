Prince William May Have Stepped Back From Prince Harry to Avoid Seeing Meghan Markle ‘Day-to-Day’

Royal author Robert Lacey’s latest version of his book Battle of Brothers is taking us back to 2018, where it alleges the family feud took a serious turn between the “Fab Four.” They were supposed to modernize the monarchy, but amid the Meghan Markle bullying allegations from former communications secretary Jason Knauf, Prince William blew the whole relationship between the two brothers up.

Related story Meghan Markle Reminds Us With The Bench Why We Need Royal Representation Beyond Kate Middleton

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly concerned that Meghan Markle was bullying the royal staff. Instead of addressing the issue head-on, it led to a heated “showdown” between William and Harry that was “was fierce and bitter,” according to Lacey, via The Sun. This came on the heels of the elder brother feeling that his little brother was rushing things with the former actress, to begin with. In believing that Meghan had an “agenda,” it was William who began the separation of households, according to Lacey. The author’s report that William “made the decisive move” to split their business dealings together tears down the public perception that it was Harry and Meghan who wanted a fresh start.

Is Prince Charles going out of his way to miss Prince Harry's visit? https://t.co/kFcWazmzKk — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 22, 2021

Lacey alleges that William truly felt that Meghan “was undermining some precious principles of the monarchy” and the bullying accusations were the last straw. He “wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis” knowing that had consequences of “being separated from his brother as well.” While the palace has no comment on the updated book, these explosive stories can’t help an already tenuous situation. At each turn, there seems to be another curveball that knocks down any possible reconciliation.

The two couples are leading vastly different lives now, but are taking journeys that seem to suit their families well. But the breakdown of relations makes us sad for what could have been had the “Fab Four” been a united team to keep the palace moving forward. Now with the partnership completely dissolved, it’s hard to see a way out in a feud that goes so deep on such a personal level.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Prince Harry and Prince William growing up together over the years.

